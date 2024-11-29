EUR/GBP extends losses to near 0.8300 following German Retail Sales

- EUR/GBP loses ground due to the reduced likelihood of another BoE’s interest rate cut this year.
- BoE Lombardelli requires clearer signs of easing inflationary pressures before considering further rate cuts.
- German Retail Sales rose by 1.0% YoY in October and fell drastically short of the expected 3.2% and previous 3.8% readings.
EUR/GBP extends its losses for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 0.8310 during the Asian hours on Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) appreciates as traders have been scaling back their bets for another interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) this year after data released last week showed that the underlying price growth in the UK gathered speed in October.
On Monday, during a speech at King’s Business School, BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli stressed the need for clearer signs of easing inflationary pressures before considering further rate cuts. Lombardelli also warned of the risks associated with inflation staying above the BoE’s target. She highlighted concerns about wage growth stabilizing at 3.5%-4.0% and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) lingering around 3% instead of the 2% target, which could present significant policy challenges.
Economic data releases remain sparse for the United Kingdom (UK), with a similarly light calendar expected in the coming week. The Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report will drop on markets early during Friday’s upcoming US market session. The release is overwhelmingly unlikely to drive much momentum in Cable markets.
European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have voiced concerns over the Eurozone's slowing economic growth, heightening expectations of a rate cut in December. However, uncertainty persists regarding the size of the potential reduction, as the market remains divided.
Traders are now closely watching Friday’s release of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data. Core HICP inflation is projected to edge up to 2.8% YoY in November, compared to 2.7% in October. This uptick could complicate matters for ECB officials, many of whom have recently sought to reassure investors of more rate cuts despite rising inflationary pressures.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (YoY)
The Retail Sales released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of changes in sales of the German retail sector. It shows the performance of the retail sector in the short term. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes of such sales.The changes are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. The positive economic growth anticipates "Bullish" for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish, for the EUR.Read more.
Last release: Fri Nov 29, 2024 07:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 1%
Consensus: 3.2%
Previous: 3.8%
EUR/USD stays firm above 1.0550 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.0550 in the European morning on Friday. The pair derives strength from the peristent US Dollar weakness, further fuelled by the USD/JPY sell-off. Buyers, however, remain cautious ahead of the Eurozone preliminary inflation data.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700, over two-week top on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD gains some follow-through positive traction above 1.2700 in the early European trading on Friday, reaching a two-week top. A broad US Dollar weakness, improving risk appetite and thin market condtions continue to aid the pair's recovery.
Gold price intraday buyers dominate amid flight to safety flows, weaker USD
Gold price climbs to a fresh multi-day top heading into the European session on Friday and looks to build on this week's goodish rebound from the $2,600 neighborhood. Investors remain concerned about the effect of US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans on global economic growth.
Bitcoin attempts for the $100K mark
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its recovery and nears the $100K mark on Friday after facing a healthy correction this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) closed above their key resistance levels, indicating a rally in the upcoming days.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
