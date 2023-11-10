EUR/GBP ekes out a new six-month high at 0.8755 to close out a week of straight gains

- The Euro has stepped higher against the Pound Sterling for five straight trading days.
- The EUR/GBP briefly saw a fresh six-month high on Friday.
- Economic data has mixed for both the EU and the UK, but the market's hat tip goes to the Euro.
The EUR/GBP wraps up another trading week just shy of 0.8750 after seeing five straight days of gains with the Pound Sterling (GBP) waffling against the Euro (EUR) for the entire week.
EU and UK economic data mixed on forecasts across the board this week, but it's getting difficult for investors to ignore the fact that UK data beats, even when they clear forecasts, still leaves economic indicators middling at best.
UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures held steady for the year into September at 1.5% instead of declining to 1.1% as markets had expected, and UK Manufacturing Production for the same period held flat at 3% versus the expected growth to 3.1%, and the previous figure being revised from 28% to 3.0%.
Next Up: hectic data schedule for EU & UK
Next Tuesday sees UK labor and wage figures, while the EU will be releasing their own GDP figures for the third quarter.
Wednesday delivers UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, paired with EU Industrial production.
Next week will close out high-impact data with UK Retail Sales and EU Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) on Friday.
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
The EUR/GBP chalked in five straight green bars, climbing back over the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and pushing back into near-term high bids as the Euro rallies against the Pound Sterling.
The pair has continued to etch in higher lows along a rising trendline from August's low closes near 0.8520, and the 50-day SMA is accelerating from 0.8660 towards a bullish cross of the 200-day SMA, which is currently parked near 0.8690.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8698
|Daily SMA50
|0.8655
|Daily SMA100
|0.862
|Daily SMA200
|0.869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.873
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8693
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8754
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8664
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8754
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8616
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8778
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after tepid US data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0700. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed expectations, weakening to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October. Wall Street trades in the green after Thursday's slump, weighing US Dollar demand.
GBP/USD pierces 1.2200 after UK GDP
GBP/USD extends its slide below the 1.2200 level early in the American session. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in Q3, better than expected. Still, the figures failed to boost the pair as investors await next week's first-tier figures for direction.
Gold extends its weekly slump, flirts with $1,940
Gold price maintains the bearish bias after the US opening, and XAU/USD trades at fresh four-week lows near $1,940. The bright metal is set to end the week with substantial losses despite the tepid demand for the US dollar.
Chainlink price to continue its uptrend with the introduction of new staking platform
Chainlink announces launch date for a 45 million LINK staking pool with flexible incentives for stakers. Chainlink staking version 2 enhances network security and was first conceived in August 2023.
Tesla Stock Forecast: Despite market's advance, TSLA hovers above must-hold support
Tesla (TSLA) stock advanced in line with the NASDAQ Composite, up a little more than 1%, at lunchtime on Friday. TSLA stock is hovering just above an important support zone at $210. Should it give way, shareholders could experience a 24% drop to long-term support.