Share:

The EUR/GBP records 0.20% losses standing at 0.8562.

The ECB meets on Thursday, no policy change expected.

Daily chart indicators present bearish sentiment: RSI indicates a negative slope in unfavorable territory with MACD's rising red bars hinting at a selling momentum.

On Monday's session, the EUR/GBP pair was seen trading at the 0.8562 level, depicting a 0.20% loss. The daily chart indicates a neutral to bearish outlook with bulls struggling to find solid ground. On the four-hour chart, indicators suggest a flattened momentum within negative territory, pointing to a domination of sellers over buyers. Overall, the Pound seems to have a slight command over the Euro mainly due to the British economy holding stronger than the majority of the EU countries and markets betting on a more dovish European Central Bank (ECB).

In that sense, markets are pricing in the European Central Bank to begin its rate cuts in Q2, with nearly 150 bp of total easing seen this year due to the latest round of weak economic data. On Thursday the ECB meets, were markets await the bank to hold its policy rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time and investors will look for clues forward guidance, which may affect the crosses’s dynamics. As for the Bank of England (BoE), despite the relative robustness of the UK economy, market sentiments project the first rate cut in Q2, with approximately 125 bp of total rate cuts anticipated throughout the year.

EUR/GBP levels to watch

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a downward trajectory within the negative region, indicating an ongoing selling pressure. The positioning of the pair under the three key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) - the 20, 100 and 200-day SMAs - corroborates this bearishness. This unfavorable climate is further solidified by the increasing red bars observed on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram.

Zooming into the four-hour chart, the indicators have stagnated within the negative arena, portraying a pause in the bearish momentum. The four-hour RSI is hovering flat in the negative space, yet the MACD histogram displays rising red bars. This suggests a lukewarm selling momentum, implying buyers yet have to exhibit concrete attempts to shift the scales.

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8563 Today Daily Change -0.0014 Today Daily Change % -0.16 Today daily open 0.8577 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8625 Daily SMA50 0.8639 Daily SMA100 0.8649 Daily SMA200 0.8642 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8593 Previous Daily Low 0.8556 Previous Weekly High 0.862 Previous Weekly Low 0.8555 Previous Monthly High 0.8715 Previous Monthly Low 0.8549 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8579 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.857 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8558 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8539 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8521 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8595 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8612 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8632

EUR/GBP daily chart