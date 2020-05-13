EUR/GBP eases from tops, back near 0.8840 post-UK GDP

- EUR/GBP comes under pressure near the 0.8840 region.
- Preliminary UK Q1 GDP contracted 2.0% QoQ and 1.6% YoY.
- UK’s Industrial Production contracted at a monthly 4.2% in March.
The not-so-bad-as-expected UK data give some support to the sterling on Wednesday and put EUR/GBP under some downside pressure around 0.8840.
EUR/GBP keeps navigating in 3-week highs
EUR/GBP is partially fading Monday’s sharp advance to multi-week highs in the area above 0.8800 the figure, flirting at the same time with the key resistance at the 55-day SMA.
The cross came under renewed pressure on Wednesday via a firmer note in the British Pound, all after the UK economy is seen contracting a tad less than initially predicted during the January-March period. In fact, flash GDP is expected to contract 2.0% inter-quarter and 1.6% from a year earlier. On a monthly basis, the GDP contracted at a monthly 5.8%.
Additional data saw Industrial Production contracting at a 4.2% during March and Manufacturing Production dropping 4.6% MoM. The trade deficit, in the meantime, widened to £12.51 billion during the same period.
What to look for around GBP
The recovery in the British Pound appears to have met quite a significant barrier around the 1.2600 neighbourhood vs. the greenback (200-day SMA) and the 0.8860 area vs. the euro (April peaks). Moving forward, the sterling is expected to remain under pressure against the backdrop of rising scepticism over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by the UK government and the potential re-opening of the economy, all amidst the forecasted deep recession the country is expected to face in the first half of the year. Further weakness is expected to hit the quid over the prospect of hard UK-EU trade negotiations and the tangible probability that the BoE could pump in extra stimulus at the next meeting.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 0.21% at 0.8828 and a drop below 0.8716 (200-day SMA) would expose 0.8670 (monthly low Apr.30) and then 0.8661 (100-day SMA). On the upside, the next resistance is located at 0.8854 (monthly high May 13) followed by 0.8863 (high Apr.6) and finally 0.9019 (monthly high Oct.20 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.