EUR/GBP eases from 1-1/2-month tops, flat-lined around 0.8625-30 region

- EUR/GBP struggled to capitalize on its early modest gains to the highest level since early June.
- Brexit woes/COVID-19 jitters continued undermining the sterling and extended some support.
- A stronger USD kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains, at least for the time being.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly retreated nearly 20 pips from the highest level since early June in the last hour and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.8625-30 region.
The cross built on its recent strong bounce from the vicinity of the key 0.8500 psychological mark and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. This marked the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five sessions and was sponsored by the British pound's relative underperformance.
Reports over the weekend suggested that the UK will threaten this week to deviate from the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal. Sources indicated that David Frost – the UK minister who leads Brexit negotiations – is preparing to announce a significant change on the protocol that could have far-reaching consequences for the relationship with the EU.
This, along with concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, overshadowed the UK's decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. In the latest development, the UK Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive for COVID-19 and forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine.
The combination of factors acted as a headwind for the sterling, which turned out to be a key factor that continued pushing the EUR/GBP cross higher on Tuesday. That said, bulls struggled to capitalize on the momentum and faced rejection just ahead of mid-0.8600s, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
The prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar kept the euro bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, kept a lid on any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned hurdle before placing fresh bullish bets.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8569
|Daily SMA50
|0.8588
|Daily SMA100
|0.8605
|Daily SMA200
|0.8772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8569
|Previous Weekly High
|0.858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8614
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
