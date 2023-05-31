EUR/GBP drops below 0.8600 after German data

- The Euro weakened against its major rivals on Wednesday
- Germany and Spain reported inflation figures below the market expectations
- German bond yields decline, with the 10-year yield falling to weekly lows.
The Euro lost ground against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and the Sterling Pound on Wednesday following inflation data from Germany and Spain which came in below the market consensus. For Thursday’ session, investors will eye Retail Sales data from Germany and the inflation figures from the European Union (EU).
Weak inflation figures weight on the German Bond yields
The German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from May decelerated to 6.3% (YoY) from its previous reading of 7.6% and below the consensus of 6.8%. Likewise, Spain reported on Tuesday that its HICP fell to 2.9% vs the 3.4% expected.
Lower inflation means it is less likely the European Central Bank (ECB) will have to raise interest rates to quell surging prices. This would be negative for the Euro since global investors tend to prefer parking their money where interest rates are relatively higher.
As a result of the lower inflation data, the German yields have weakened across the curve. The 10-year bond yield fell to 2.26% seeing 4.18% decrease on the day, while the 2-year yield stands at 2.72% with having lost 3.41% on the day, and the 5-year yielding 2.39% seeing a 3.38 % decline. Conversely, the British yields are edging higher and the divergence between the rates applied further pressure on the pair with the 2, 5 and 10-year seeing an increase of more than 0.80%.
For Thursday, markets are expecting the EU’s HICP to have further declined in May to 6.3% (YoY) from its previous figure of 7%. Retail sales from Germany have contracted in the same period of time and show that the German economic activity continues to weaken. This is a further indication the ECB could ease its monetary policy stance as long as inflation continues to fall – a negative for the Euro.
Levels to watch
The EUR/GBP holds a bearish outlook for the short term, as per the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both showing weakness standing in negative territory, and the pair trades below its main moving averages indicating that the sellers are in charge.
In case of further downside, support levels line up at the 0.8550 zone and below around the 0.8545 area and the 0.8520 level. In case the EUR/GBP exchange rate consolidates gains, resistance lines up at the 0.8600 level followed by the 0.8650 zone and the 0.8700 area.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.8647
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8701
|Daily SMA50
|0.8764
|Daily SMA100
|0.88
|Daily SMA200
|0.8753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8674
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8604
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
