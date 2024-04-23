EUR/GBP depreciates to near 0.8600 after mixed Eurozone and UK PMI figures

- EUR/GBP received downward pressure after the mixed UK PMI data released on Tuesday.
- ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos stated that the central bank plans to lower interest rates in June.
- UK Services PMI improved to 54.9 in April, against the expected 53.0 and 53.1 prior.
The EUR/GBP cross pared its daily gains, trading lower around 0.8620 in European hours on Tuesday. After mixed Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures from the United Kingdom (UK) and the Eurozone, the currency cross lost ground. The preliminary S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.7 against the expectations of remaining constant at the reading of 50.3 in April. While Services PMI increased to 54.9 against the expected reading of 53.0 and 53.1 prior. Composite PMI increased to 54.0 from the previous reading of 52.8.
In April, the preliminary Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.6, disappointing against the anticipated improvement to 46.5 from the previous 46.1. However, the Services PMI showed strength, reaching 52.9 compared to the estimated 51.8 and the prior 51.5. The Composite PMI for April exhibited an improved reading of 51.4, surpassing both the previous 50.3 and the expected 50.8.
Following the release of mixed German PMI data, the Euro gained ground. April's preliminary German Manufacturing PMI climbed to 42.2, slightly below the expected 42.8 but up from March's 41.9, marking a two-month high. Services PMI also saw a notable improvement, reaching 53.3, surpassing the market's expectation of 50.6 and hitting a fresh ten-month high. The Composite Output Index for April stood at 50.5, exceeding both the expected 48.6 and March's 47.7, also reaching a ten-month high.
According to Reuters, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos stated in a newspaper interview that the ECB plans to lower interest rates in June. However, he stressed the necessity of prudence regarding future actions and the importance of considering signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
On the United Kingdom’s (UK) side, interest rate futures indicate full pricing for a quarter-point rate cut by the Bank of England in August, with expectations of two rate cuts by the end of the year. This increasing speculation about rate cuts by the BoE is putting downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP).
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8635
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8566
|Daily SMA50
|0.8556
|Daily SMA100
|0.8575
|Daily SMA200
|0.8607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8602
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0700 after Germany and EU PMI data
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. HCOB Composite PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone came in better than expected, providing a boost to the Euro. Focus shifts US PMI readings.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2350 after UK PMIs
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2350 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the private sector continued to grow at an accelerating pace in April, helping Pound Sterling gather strength.
Gold price flirts with $2,300 amid receding safe-haven demand, reduced Fed rate cut bets
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains under heavy selling pressure for the second straight day on Tuesday and languishes near its lowest level in over two weeks, around the $2,300 mark heading into the European session.
Here’s why Ondo price hit new ATH amid bearish market outlook Premium
Ondo price shows no signs of slowing down after setting up an all-time high (ATH) at $1.05 on March 31. This development is likely to be followed by a correction and ATH but not necessarily in that order.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to keep momentum in April
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI are both expected to come in at 52 in April’s flash estimate, highlighting an ongoing expansion in the private sector’s economic activity.