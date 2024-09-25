EUR/GBP continues recovery sparked by Governor Bailey’s dovishness

- EUR/GBP is rising for the second day in a row after comments from BoE’s Bailey
- The BoE Governor’s comments suggested interest rates would continue falling gradually as inflation eased.
- The Euro remains under pressure by weak data and rising bets of the ECB cutting rates in October.
EUR/GBP continues its recovery, trading up 0.40% in the 0.8360s on Wednesday. The Pound started losing ground against the single currency after commentary from Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey, in which he said that he saw interest rates continuing to fall gradually. This, in turn, put pressure on Sterling since lower interest rates attract less capital inflows.
“I'm very encouraged that the path of inflation is downwards therefore I do think the path for interest rates will be downwards, gradually, to the ´neutral’ rate,” Bailey said on Tuesday. The neutral rate of interest is the long run equilibrium level, or “ideal” level for interest rates in the economy.
His remarks come after a close call five-to-four vote at the BoE’s August meeting backed up a quarter point cut from the bank, pushing borrowing costs down to 5.00%. Financial markets, meanwhile, are pricing in a drop to 4.5% by the end of 2024, and lower to 3.5% by the end of 2025.
BoE policymaker Megan Greene was more hawkish than Bailey on Wednesday when she said that a “cautious, steady-as-she-goes approach to monetary policy easing is appropriate.”
Greene added “I believe the risks to activity are to the upside, which could suggest that the long-run neutral rate is higher and - all else equal - our stance of policy isn’t as restrictive as we had thought.” Greene was one of four on the MPC who voted to hold rates in August.
EUR/GBP rebounds despite increasing odds of an ECB Autumn cut
The Euro rallies against the Pound despite increasing odds the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce a 0.25% cut to its main refinancing operations rate in October, bringing it down to 3.40% from 3.65%, and thereby increasing the differential with the BoE.
“Despite the Fed’s 50 bps cut, the ECB is widely expected to wait until December to deliver its next rate cut, though yesterday’s weak PMI readings as well as today’s Ifo have pushed market pricing closer to a 50/50 for a rate cut already at the next meeting in October," said Anders Svendsen, Chief Analyst at Nordea Bank.
The Euro solf-off heavily on Monday after the release of HCOB Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data showed a stark decline in activity in the Eurozone economy, with the Composite PMI falling from growth territory (above 50) to contraction (below 50).
There then followed a below-expectations IFO German business sentiment index score in September – the IFO is a survey of 7,000 enterprises regarding the state of the economy and the outlook.
Both the IFO Business Climate and Current Assessment indexes fell below both previous readings for August and economists’ forecasts. The IFO Expectations index, meanwhile, matched forecasts but was still lower than the previous month’s reading. The data reinforces the view that the German economy is at risk of falling into a recession.
Stronger GBP unlikely to feedback into lower inflation - Commerzbank
Speculation that the strengthening Pound – the major that has risen the most against the US Dollar (GBP) since the beginning of 2024 – would lead to lower imported inflation and thereby bring down UK inflation as a whole, were dismissed by Commerzbank’s FX Analyst Michael Pfister, on Wednesday.
“In the UK, almost all inflationary pressure now comes from services. The role of goods is less important. In fact, in recent months we have even seen outright goods deflation in some areas, which has helped to push down the core rate. The slight turnaround that has since taken place confirms our view,” said Pfister in a note.
If a stronger Pound were to bring inflation down it would encourage the BoE to cut interest rates more aggressively, eventually weakening Sterling and counterbalancing the strength that had led to the lower inflation in the first place.
However, Pfister sees little chance of this unless GBP can rise substantially higher in order for deflationary goods inflation to completely smother services inflation.
“Since the beginning of the year, the GBP has gained almost 5% against the USD. That makes it by far the best performing G10 currency, but it probably won't be enough. GBP would probably need to appreciate much more for the persistently high services inflation to narrow the gap between the core rate and the target,” said the analyst.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance and aims to conquer 1.1200
EUR/USD resumed its advance ahead of Wall Street's opening and ran past 1.1200, still battling with the level. The optimistic tone of US futures weighs on the US Dollar. A scarce calendar leaves the pair at the mercy of sentiment.
GBP/USD bounces and aims to defy the 1.3400 mark
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.3360 and once again approaches the 1.3400 mark, as demand for the US Dollar remains subdued. Pound Sterling aims for fresh YTD highs against its battered rival.
Gold hits new high after data shows fall in consumer confidence
Gold rallies to another record high of $2.670 per troy ounce on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in US Consumer Confidence data on Tuesday increased bets of more aggressive easing and deeper interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Lower interest rates are positive for Gold, as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-paying asset, making it more attractive to investors.
Bitcoin bulls eye $70,000 if it breaks above the consolidating zone
Bitcoin price consolidates between $62,000 and $64,700 key levels, indicating a period of indecision among traders. Arkham intelligence data reveals that dormant wallets are beginning to move, while Lookonchain data indicates a significant accumulation by whales.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.