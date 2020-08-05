EUR/GBP clings to modest gains near weekly tops, just below mid-0.9000s

- EUR/GBP gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit, rising COVID-19 cases weighed on the pound and remained supportive.
- The uptick lacked any bullish conviction as investors seemed reluctant ahead of BoE on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher during the early European session and was last seen hovering near weekly tops, just below mid-0.9000s.
The cross quickly reversed an early dip to the 0.9010 region and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The uptick was led by the British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart and assisted the EUR/GBP cross to build on its recovery from the 0.8980 support area, or three-week lows set last Friday.
Against the backdrop of renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit, concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 infections undermined the British pound. The GBP bulls remained on the defensive following the release of final UK Services PMI, which was revised slightly lower to 56.5 for July as compared to the preliminary estimate and consensus estimates of 56.6.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by the heavily offered tone surrounding the USD and largely shrugged off mostly weaker-than-expected final Eurozone PMI prints for July. Other data released this Wednesday showed that the Eurozone retail sales increased by 5.7% MoM, marking a sharp deceleration from 20.3% rise in the previous month.
It will now be interesting to see if the cross is able to capitalize on the uptick or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as investors start repositioning for the Bank of England on Thursday. The UK central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rates unchanged and hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.9029
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9048
|Daily SMA50
|0.9015
|Daily SMA100
|0.8939
|Daily SMA200
|0.8737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8991
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8981
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8938
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
