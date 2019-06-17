EUR/GBP climbs to 5-month highs above 0.89, attention turns to Draghi

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • UK PM candidate Hunt says it's possible to renegotiate Brexit deal.
  • Coming up: ECB President Draghi's speech at 17 GMT.

After closing the previous week with small gains above the 0.89 mark, the EUR/GBP pair pushed higher on Monday and touched its highest level since January at 0.8945. As of writing, the pair was up 0.42% on the day at 0.8941.

Despite the lack of significant fundamental drivers today, the uncertainty surrounding the UK politics seems to be weighing on the cable ahead of the second round of voting for the Conservative Party leadership tomorrow. Earlier today, Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, claimed that it was possible to renegotiate the Brexit deal, dismissing European officials, who made it very clear that the EU wouldn't reopen the Withdrawal Agreement but failed to help the pound sterling find demand.

Later in the session, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will be delivering a speech. On Tuesday, investors will be paying close attention to the trade balance and inflation data for the eurozone released by the Eurostat. Markets expect the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to stay unchanged at 0.8% on a yearly basis in May. A deviation from the market consensus could trigger a market reaction. 

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8941
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 0.8904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8852
Daily SMA50 0.8723
Daily SMA100 0.8684
Daily SMA200 0.8782
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8918
Previous Daily Low 0.8881
Previous Weekly High 0.8934
Previous Weekly Low 0.8871
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8864
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8847
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8939
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8959

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims early gains, dangerously close to 1.1200

EUR/USD trims early gains, dangerously close to 1.1200

The positive tone of the pair fades in the American afternoon as demand for the dollar resumes, despite softer-than-expected US data. All eyes on the Fed this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends decline, pierces 1.2550

GBP/USD extends decline, pierces 1.2550

Despite moving in slow-motion, GBP/USD decline is continuous with the pair trading at levels last seen in January, amid political uncertainty weighing on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY remains directionless above mid-108s on Monday

USD/JPY remains directionless above mid-108s on Monday

The USD/JPY pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday as the slightly upbeat market sentiment doesn't allow the safe-haven JPY to gather strength.

USD/JPY News

Gold remains on track to close with small losses below $1340

Gold remains on track to close with small losses below $1340

The XAU/USD pair, which closed higher on the weekly chart for the fourth straight time last week, is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers that had a lasting impact on the greenback's market valuation or the risk perception.

Gold News

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location