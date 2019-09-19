EUR/GBP challenges weekly highs near 0.89 post-BoE

EUR/GBP pushes higher to the boundaries of 0.8900.

UK Retail Sales came in on the soft side in August.

The BoE left its monetary conditions unchanged today.

The renewed selling bias around the Sterling is lifting EUR/GBP to fresh tops in the vicinity of 0.89 the figure on Thursday.

EUR/GBP bid after UK data, steady BoE

The British Pound stayed apathetic after the Bank of England left the refi rate unchanged at 0.75% as well as the asset purchase facility at £435 billion and the Corporate Bond purchases at £10 billion. Furthermore, today’s decision was unanimous.

The BoE also reiterated that interest rates would need to raise on a gradual fashion in case of a soft Brexit scenario and improvement in the global growth. Additionally, the central bank now sees the UK economy expanding 0.2% this year (from 0.3%) and inflation running below 2.0% in the same period.

In the UK docket, headline Retail Sales contracted at a monthly 0.2% during August and Core sales dropped 0.3% inter-month, both prints coming in short of previous estimates.

Back to the Brexit saga, latest news said Finnish PM A.Rinne urged the UK to present a Brexit proposal by end of this month.

EUR/GBP key levels

The cross is gaining 0.52% at 0.8888 and faces the next hurdle at 0.8946 (100-day SMA) followed by 0.9045 (55-day SMA) and then 0.9148 (monthly high Sep.3). On the downside, a breach of 0.8838 (monthly low Sep.17) would expose 0.8807 (61.8% Fibo of the May-August rally) and finally 0.8667 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August rally).