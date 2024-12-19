The latest macro indicators have all but reinforced expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will keep rates on hold on Thursday. In this context, the EUR/GBP pair is set to stay capped below 0.8300 in the coming weeks, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
EUR/GBP to stay capped below 0.8300 in near term
“The focus will be on any tweaks to forward-looking language and the vote split (which we expect at 8-1 hold-cut). There is no press conference scheduled for this meeting. Our perception is that the BoE will try to make this announcement a non-event, offering cautious signals for further easing down the road but still highlighting stickiness in services inflation and wages.”
“We don’t see the pound being hugely impacted today, and the near-term outlook remains positive for the currency – at least until a fresh round of UK data potentially throws the latest hawkish repricing into question.”
“We see EUR/GBP staying capped below 0.8300 in the coming weeks.”
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.2600 ahead of BoE rate decision
GBP/USD holds ground near 1.2600 after declining more than 1% following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish cut on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling gains upward support as the Bank of England is anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged later in the day.
EUR/USD retakes 1.0400 amid the post-Fed recovery
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair corrects higher, reversing the hawkish Fed rate cut-led losses. Meanwhile, the US Dollar takes a breather ahead of US data releases.
Gold price recovers further from one-month low, climbs to $2,620 amid risk-off mood
Gold price attracts some haven flows in the wake of the post-FOMC sell-off in the equity markets. The Fed’s hawkish outlook lifts the US bond yields to a multi-month high and might the XAU/USD. Traders now look to the US Q3 GDP print for some impetus ahead of the US PCE data on Friday.
BoE expected to stand pat, highlighting gradual approach toward lowering interest rate
The Bank of England is set to keep the interest rate on hold, hinting at 2025 action. UK inflation accelerated further in November, albeit within expectations. GBP/USD trades within a well-limited 200 pips range ahead of the announcement.
Fed-ECB: 2025, the great decoupling?
The year 2024 was marked by further progress in disinflation in both the United States and the Eurozone, sufficient to pave the way for rate cuts. The Fed and the ECB did not quite follow the same timetable and tempo, but by the end of the year, the cumulative size of their rate cuts is the same: 100 basis points.
