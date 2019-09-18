EUR Futures: room for extra gains near term

In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 3.6K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, reversing at the same time three consecutive pullbacks. Volume increased too, this time by around 9.7K contracts following two drops in a row.

EUR/USD looks well supported in the 1.0990 region

EUR/USD managed to come back from weekly lows in the 1.0990 region amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door for the continuation of the rebound at least in the very near term. The key resistance area remains in the 1.1100 neighbourhood for the time being.