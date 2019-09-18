EUR Futures: room for extra gains near term

By Pablo Piovano

In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 3.6K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, reversing at the same time three consecutive pullbacks. Volume increased too, this time by around 9.7K contracts following two drops in a row.

EUR/USD looks well supported in the 1.0990 region

EUR/USD managed to come back from weekly lows in the 1.0990 region amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door for the continuation of the rebound at least in the very near term. The key resistance area remains in the 1.1100 neighbourhood for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

