EUR Futures: looks consolidative short term

Investors added nearly 7.3K contracts to their open interest positions in EUR futures markets on Friday, reaching the second build in a row according to preliminary data from CME Group. Volume, instead, extended the choppy performance and shrunk by almost 19.2K contracts.

EUR/USD struggles for direction ahead of ECB

Inconclusive price action in EUR/USD is expected to persist for the time being ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday. That said, the current 1.0925-1.1085 band is seen well in place at least in the very near term.