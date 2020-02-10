EUR Futures: Further losses in the pipeline

According to preliminary readings for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 2.4K contracts to their open interest positions on Friday, recording the fourth build in a row. In the same line, volume reversed the previous pullback and increased by almost 11.9K contracts.

EUR/USD expected to remain under pressure

EUR/USD clinched fresh 2020 lows near 1.0940 on Friday amidst rising open interest and volume. Fresh sellers entering into the market are seen keeping the pair under extra pressure, opening the door at the same time for a deeper pullback in the short-term horizon.

