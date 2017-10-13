EUR futures: dips appear shallow

CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets showed open interest contracting by just above 800 contracts on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s final 454,225 contracts. In the same line, volume decreased significantly by nearly 58K contracts.

EUR/USD cautious ahead of US CPI

EUR/USD close around Thursday’s lows left the door open for extra decline today, although the marginal activity in open interest and the important drop in volume remove tailwinds from a deeper retracement.

However, spot should stay under pressure in light of today’s publication of US CPI and retail sales for the month of September.