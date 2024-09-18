EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Correction looks close to completion, bull move to likely resume

- EUR/CHF has unfolded a correction over the last four days.
- This move now looks almost complete and the bullish prior move is likely to resume.
EUR/CHF pulls back in the middle of a recovery rally. Despite the overall bearish medium-term trend the pair is showing signs it could press higher in the short-term.
EUR/CHF Daily Chart
EUR/CHF formed a Bullish Engulfing Japanese candlestick pattern on the day it bottomed on September 11 (shaded rectangle). This happens when price reaches a new low in a downtrend, reverses during the same day and closes higher. When the body of the recovery candle encompasses – or “engulfs” – the whole of the previous day’s body it is known in technical analysis as a Bullish Engulfing. The following day was a green up day adding confirmation to the Bullish Engulfing. The whole pattern is a short-term bullish signal.
Not long after the recovery, the pair pulled back on September 12, however, the correction has been shallow and seems to have traced out a vague three-wave corrective pattern. This suggests the bullish rebound will probably resume. The correction also looks close to completion.
A break above 0.9434 (September 12 high) would confirm a continuation higher, with the next target at 0.9464, followed by 0.9513 in the case of a particularly bullish move.
A break below 0.9369 would probably invalidate the bullish hypothesis and suggest a more neutral or bearish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
