EUR/CHF looking for a late Friday rally, taps 0.9660

- The EUR/CHF is seeing a late break heading into Friday's closing bell.
- Market sentiment is seeing a late-week rally as investors take one last dip into the risk well.
- The EUR/CHF pair is up 0.40% bottom-to-top as risk appetite makes a late recovery.
The EUR/CHF dipped to a new low for the week at 0.9623 in early Friday trading before markets saw a broad-base tilt back into risk-on mode, pushing risk assets higher and sending safe havens lower to round out the week's trading.
Pan-EU finalized Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for October came in broadly as expected early Friday, with the month-on-month figure printing at 0.1% and the annualized period into October showing 2.9%.
As inflation cools in the European economy, the outlook for the Euro is leaning towards the downside as an increasingly-dovish European Central Bank (ECB) gets pushed even further away from its hawkish stance.
EUR/CHF Technical Outlook
The Euro's Friday kicker against the Swiss Franc has the pair trading into the week's high side, climbing over the 0.9660 level in the last hour of market trading.
The EUR/CHF has been cycling the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ever since hitting consolidation back in August, cycling 0.9525 to 0.9600.
The Euro tumbled to a yearly low 0.9417 in October before rallying over 2.6% to Friday's closing bids, but near-term bullish momentum is going to be capped off by the 200-day SMA sinking into 0.9700.
EUR/CHF Daily Chart
EUR/CHF Technical Levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9663
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9588
|Daily SMA50
|0.9589
|Daily SMA100
|0.9602
|Daily SMA200
|0.9715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9626
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9418
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9597
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9689
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to daily gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD is up on Friday, trading near the 1.0900 area. The US Dollar received support during the American session from higher Treasury yields and mixed market sentiment. The pair is on its way to the highest weekly close since August.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.2450
The rebound of the Pound from 1.2375 encountered resistance below 1.2450. GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2430 as the DXY stabilizes helped by higher Treasury yields. The pair has gained almost 200 pips from its level a week ago.
Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000
Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense.
Palantir Stock Forecast: PLTR hits two-year high on Friday
Palantir (PLTR) stock rose above $20.24 – the high from August 1 – on Friday as the artificial intelligence (AI) company attempts to finish off its third straight week of gains. This is the highest level that PLTR stock has traded at since November 2021.