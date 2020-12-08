EUR/CHF drops below 1.0770 to one-month lows

- Swiss franc among top performers on Tuesday gains even against the US dollar.
- EUR/CHF extends downside as no Brexit deal is seen, ahead of ECB meeting.
The EUR/CHF pair is trading at the lowest level in a month, under 1.0770. It is falling for the fifth consecutive day, as it continues to retreat after testing earlier in December monthly highs near 1.0870.
The decline is being driven by a stronger Swiss franc. The currency is up across the board. While majors trade sideways, USD/CHF moves with a negative trend.
The appreciation of the franc takes places as the European Union and the United Kingdom continue negotiating for a trade deal and ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. The central bank is expected to introduce more stimulus measures.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/CHF is correcting lower with the negative tone intensifying as it holds below the 1.0775/80 area. It is hovering around the 100-day moving average. The next support stands around 1.0730/35. A recovery above 1.0790 would alleviate the bearish pressure. The next resistance is seen at 1.0825/30.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0771
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0816
|Daily SMA50
|1.0768
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0817
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0781
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0798
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0872
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0661
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
