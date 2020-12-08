EUR/CHF drops below 1.0770 to one-month lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc among top performers on Tuesday gains even against the US dollar.
  • EUR/CHF extends downside as no Brexit deal is seen, ahead of ECB meeting.

The EUR/CHF pair is trading at the lowest level in a month, under 1.0770. It is falling for the fifth consecutive day, as it continues to retreat after testing earlier in December monthly highs near 1.0870.

The decline is being driven by a stronger Swiss franc. The currency is up across the board. While majors trade sideways, USD/CHF moves with a negative trend.

The appreciation of the franc takes places as the European Union and the United Kingdom continue negotiating for a trade deal and ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. The central bank is expected to introduce more stimulus measures.

From a technical perspective, the EUR/CHF is correcting lower with the negative tone intensifying as it holds below the 1.0775/80 area. It is hovering around the 100-day moving average. The next support stands around 1.0730/35. A recovery above 1.0790 would alleviate the bearish pressure. The next resistance is seen at 1.0825/30.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0771
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.0789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0816
Daily SMA50 1.0768
Daily SMA100 1.077
Daily SMA200 1.0694
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0817
Previous Daily Low 1.0781
Previous Weekly High 1.0872
Previous Weekly Low 1.0798
Previous Monthly High 1.0872
Previous Monthly Low 1.0661
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0774
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.076
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0738
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0811
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0832
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0847

 

 

