EUR/CHF drifting into 0.9480 ahead of ECB rate call

- The EUR/CHF is grinding higher heading into Thursday, in play around 0.9475.
- Swiss business sentiment worsened, helping to keep the Euro in play above 0.9450.
- Up Next: ECB rate call, Monetary Policy Statement.
The EUR/CHF is floating into the top side heading into Thursday trading, and the pair caught a brief lift into 0.9490 before falling back into Wednesday's range, and the pair now gears up for another showing from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Swiss business confidence is declining according to the ZEW Expectations Survey for October, which worsened from -27.6 to -37.8.
Economic conditions continue to deteriorate across the European continent, and Euro (EUR) traders are gearing up for another showing from the ECB on Thursday, which will be dropping their latest rate call and Monetary Policy Statement during the European market session.
The ECB is broadly expected to keep rates steady where they are for the time being, but as ECB President Christine Lagarde noted recently during a television interview in Greece, the fight against inflation isn't over yet, but President Lagarde and the other policymakers at the ECB remains confident they will see inflation return to 2%i at some point in the future.
EUR/CHF Technical Outlook
Despite Wednesday's mild rebound, the Euro remains firmly planted in bear country against the Swiss Franc, with the pair caught near yearly lows currently marked in at 0.9420. A resistance zone from 0.9520 to 0.9600 will complicate matters for any bulls that try to jumpstart a trend reversal, and a break below last November's lows near 0.9409 will see the EUR/CHF making new all-time lows.
EUR/CHF Daily Chart
EUR/CHF Technical Levels
EUR/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9474
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.946
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9566
|Daily SMA50
|0.9573
|Daily SMA100
|0.9629
|Daily SMA200
|0.9746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9516
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9457
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9534
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9418
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9521
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9493
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9381
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9498
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9536
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9556
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.