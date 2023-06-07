EUR/CAD drops sharply to near 1.4300 despite investors anticipating an unchanged BoC policy

- EUR/CAD has dropped sharply to near 1.4300 due to anxiety ahead of BoC policy.
- An unchanged interest rate decision with a hawkish commentary is expected from the BoC.
- ECB policymakers are still supporting more interest rate hikes despite bleak economic prospects.
The EUR/CAD has delivered a breakdown of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 1.4320-1.4340 in the London session. The asset has dropped to near the round-level support of 1.4300. More action is anticipated from the pair ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC).
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has been keeping interest rates steady at 4.5% in their last two monetary policy meetings, reiterating that the current policy is restrictive enough to give a tough fight to Canada’s inflation. Also, Canada’s inflation has sharply slowed to 4.4% in April from post Covid high of 8.1% recorded in June 2022.
Analysts at ING expect the BoC to leave the policy rate at 4.5%, but after stronger-than-expected consumer price inflation and GDP and with the labor data remaining robust, we cannot rule out a surprise interest rate increase. A hawkish hold should be enough to keep the Canadian Dollar supported.
Later this week, Canada’s Employment data (May) will be of utmost importance. As per the preliminary report, the economy added fresh 23.2K jobs in May lower than April’s addition of 41.4K. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 5.1% from the former release of 5.0%.
Meanwhile, the Euro has come under pressure after German Factory Orders contracted sharply and Eurozone Retail Sales remained stagnant. However, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are still supporting more interest rate hikes amid persistence in core inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde conveyed in the last monetary policy meeting that more than one interest rate hike is appropriate.
EUR/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4316
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.4332
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4568
|Daily SMA50
|1.4702
|Daily SMA100
|1.4613
|Daily SMA200
|1.4197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.441
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4371
|Previous Monthly High
|1.5099
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.4465
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4205
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4481
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0700 in the European session, having recovered some ground. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a tepid risk sentiment. The mixed German Industrial Production data keep the EUR/USD upside capped.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450, as the US Dollar turns south again in the European session. Traders remain cautious, in the face of British economic concerns and ahead of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s US visit.
Gold drops sharply below $1,960 as USD Index extends recovery
Gold price has displayed a sharp drop to near $1,960.00 in the European session. The precious metal is trying to come out of the woods. A minor sell-off in the Gold price has been propelled by a recovery extension in the US Dollar Index.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token.
BoC Interest Rate Decision: Steady in June, rate hikes might come back later in the year
The Bank of Canada is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5% for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday, having become the first major central bank to hit the pause button on interest rates hikes in March.