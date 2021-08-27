EUR/AUD Price Analysis: RSI hidden bullish divergence, bulls seek upside continuation

EUR/AUD bulls are in the driving seat in a continuation medium-term prospect.

4-hour divergence is compelling for a break of near-term resistance in coming sessions.

The price of EUR/AUD is sending bullish smoke signals from afar given that the longer-term outlook is one of recovery, while the nearer-term developments are hidden bullish divergence.

The following illustrates the bullish bias in a top-down analysis which could potentially be something for traders to act upon.

Weekly chart

From a weekly perspective, the price is in a bullish trend following a healthy 50% mean reversion and en-route for a test of the weekly October 2020 supply area.

Daily chart

From a daily perspective, the price has met support and is seeking to correct the correction of the prior daily bullish impulse.

4-hour chart

From a 4-hour basis, the price is displaying hidden bullish divergence from the RSI.

The bulls have also broken the old resistance structure, near the 21-EMA.

This would now be expected to act as support aligned with the between the 1.6225 and 1.6205 zones should the resistance hold bulls off on first attempts.