EU spokeswoman: Juncker told UK PM Johnson Withdrawal Agreement is only possible agreement

A spokeswoman for the European Commission crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the European Commission President Juncker told British Prime Minister that the Withdrawal Agreement was the "best and only possible agreement."

"We will analyse any ideas put forward by the UK providing they are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement," the spokeswoman added and stated that Juncker and Johnson have exchanged phone numbers agreed to remain in touch.

Reviving concerns over a deadlock in talks and a no-deal Brexit outcome seems to be weighing on the GBP. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.2450.