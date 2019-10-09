Ecuador OilMin: Ecuador oil output could fall by one-third amid protests

Energy Ministry of Ecuador, one of the OPEC’s oil producer, released a statement late-Tuesday, citing that its state-run oil company Petroamazonas estimates it could lose some 165,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), or one-third, of crude production due to “insecure conditions” in oilfields as anti-austerity protests convulse the Andean nation, per Reuters.

The Ministry said: “We reject all actions that go against the normal operation of hydrocarbon infrastructure nationwide, since they are strategic assets that generate resources for the benefit of the country on a daily basis.”

Both crude benchmarks are seen trading modestly flat, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid looming US-China trade risks. But the downside may remain limited amid ongoing Mid-East supply challenges.