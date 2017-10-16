Economists don't expect another BOE hike after November - Bloomberg

Economists don't expect another BOE hike after November - BloombergBy Omkar Godbole
Economists believe the Bank of England (BOE) will hike rates in November and would maintain the status quo till the first quarter of 2017.
The UK’s first interest-rate hike in over a decade will take place at the BOE’s Nov. 2 meeting, according to 76 percent of those surveyed by Bloomberg, up from 22 percent of respondents in September.
Bloomberg report says, "Economists' prediction is at odds with the market's view. While money-market traders are pricing in an 87 percent chance of the Monetary Policy Committee lifting rates from a record-low 0.25 percent next month, they are fully pricing in another hike by August 2018."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.