Economists don't expect another BOE hike after November - Bloomberg

Economists believe the Bank of England (BOE) will hike rates in November and would maintain the status quo till the first quarter of 2017.

The UK’s first interest-rate hike in over a decade will take place at the BOE’s Nov. 2 meeting, according to 76 percent of those surveyed by Bloomberg, up from 22 percent of respondents in September.

Bloomberg report says, "Economists' prediction is at odds with the market's view. While money-market traders are pricing in an 87 percent chance of the Monetary Policy Committee lifting rates from a record-low 0.25 percent next month, they are fully pricing in another hike by August 2018."