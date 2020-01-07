Economic cost of bushfires estimated at $2 billion and rising – The Sunday Morning Herald

- Economists tip RBA to cut next month amid fears the fires will prompt already cautious consumers to spend even less.
- Estimates of direct costs lying between $1.1 billion to $1.9 billion this financial year.
There has been little mentioned in the FX world surrounding the Australian devastating bushfires and the possible impact on the Australian economy, however, the cost has already likely topped $2 billion – and is still climbing, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.
Jessica Irvine, a Senior Economics Writer, has stated that economists are tipping the Reserve Bank (RBA) to deliver another interest rate cut next month amid fears the fires will prompt already cautious consumers to spend even less, although Irvine also wrote that the Morrison government’s budget surplus looks safe, for now, according to the economists.
Quoting the head of economic analysis at SGS Economics and Planning, Terry Rawnsley, the article says that there are estimates of direct costs to fire-affected regions from lost tourism, agricultural and retail income which is already lying between $1.1 billion to $1.9 billion this financial year.
In addition, the smoke haze regularly shrouding major cities was likely to have reduced national economic output by a further $500 million since the start of summer, Mr Rawnsley estimated, including through lost productivity, spending and ill health.
“You’re getting up to a $1.5 to $2.5 billion impact on the economy,” he said.
FX implications
Indeed, the RBA us tipped to cut rates but has little room to manoeuvre which raises the concerns for Aussie bulls that QE is thus inevitable. More on that here:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback
USD/JPY is printing daily highs near 108.50, having reversed a dip to a low of 108.31. The pair regains the bid tone in a quiet Asian session, in light of fading Mid-East tensions and ahead of relevant US data.
AUD/USD: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support
AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. The pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.
US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?
Services PMI is projected to increase to 54.5 in Dec from 53.9 in Nov. The business activity index is predicted to rise to 52.0 in Dec from 51.6 the prior month. The employment index was 55.5 in Nov and 53.7 in Oct.
Brent: Failed breakout has exposed 5-day MA support
Brent oil has likely created a temporary top and could suffer a deeper pullback to a short-term moving average support. The black gold on Monday clocked a high of $70.72 but failed to close above the Sept. 16 high of $69.64 and ended on a negative note at $68.41.
GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle
GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.