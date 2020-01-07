AUD/NZD bears stalling on key support, eyes on central banks

- AUD/NZD bulls holding the fort while bears bank on RBA QE.
- Aussie jobs and RBA will be a major focus in the coming weeks.
AUD/NZD has moved into a consolidation following a steep decline from the 1.0864 November tops to a 78.6% Fibonacci support level sub the 1.04 handle while the kiwi took up the driving seat into the final quarter of the year.
At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 1.0405 in a 10-pip range in what now appears to be higher odds of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia than New Zealand's central bank.
"Markets are pricing a 55% chance of easing at the Feb RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.47% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). Market pricing for RBNZ implies only a 10% chance of easing in February, with a terminal rate of 0.87% (RBNZ OCR currently at 1.0%)," analysts at Westpac explained.
Aussie jobs were solid enough
Casting minds back, the Employment data from Australian for November posted its strongest monthly gain in over a year of 39.9k, although the majority of the gains were in part-time employment though (+35.7k) and the total gain wasn’t enough to lift annual employment growth, which remained steady at 2.0% YoY. However, Unemployment ticked back down to 5.2% and underemployment fell 0.2ppt to 8.3%.
RBA to move to QE?
"While we expect employment growth to slow materially, in time, the surprising strength of November’s labour market report is a significant challenge to our expectation that the RBA will cut in February," analysts at ANZ Bank explained, adding, that Australia’s Reserve Bank has little room left to stimulate the economy by cutting the cash rate. "Market attention has turned to unconventional monetary policy tools, in particular quantitative easing."
If the RBA decides quantitative easing is necessary, we think its first choice will be government bond purchases aimed at pushing bond yields lower to reduce the appeal of the AUD. We think purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities and/or other steps to lower mortgage rates are unlikely in the absence of disruption to markets. The rapid turn in Sydney and Melbourne house prices indicates the transmission channel between monetary policy and housing is working well at present.
We don’t expect the RBA to turn to QE in 2020. After a couple more rate cuts to 0.25% and explicit forward guidance, we think it will wait before considering further steps, provided no shock occurs that prompts immediate action.
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0398
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0427
|Daily SMA50
|1.0556
|Daily SMA100
|1.0631
|Daily SMA200
|1.058
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0454
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0391
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0502
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0379
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0545
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0415
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.043
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support
AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. The pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.
USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback
USD/JPY is trading at 108.43 having traded between a low of 108.32 and 108.44, basically flat in a quiet-looking Asian session, absent of any key scheduled data. The defensive yen underperformed, however, overnight.
US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?
Services PMI is projected to increase to 54.5 in Dec from 53.9 in Nov. The business activity index is predicted to rise to 52.0 in Dec from 51.6 the prior month. The employment index was 55.5 in Nov and 53.7 in Oct.
Brent: Failed breakout has exposed 5-day MA support
Brent oil has likely created a temporary top and could suffer a deeper pullback to a short-term moving average support. The black gold on Monday clocked a high of $70.72 but failed to close above the Sept. 16 high of $69.64 and ended on a negative note at $68.41.
GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle
GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.