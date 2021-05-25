ECB's Villeroy: ECB can accept inflation above 2% for some time

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that the ECB can accept inflation above 2% for some time, as reported by Reuters.

"The ECB is at least as accommodative and will be at least as patient as the US Federal reserve," Villeroy added. "Any hypothesis of reduction of purchases partly for the third quarter or following quarters is purely speculative."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2252.