ECB's Lane: We will be agile on interest rates

European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane said on Tuesday that they will be agile on interest rates, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"We still have many degrees of flexibility to react to upside or downside shocks."
"We have a good degree of confidence at arriving at 2% inflation target, reserving flexibility on exact timeline."
"We have a dynamic now of transitioning back towards 2% target, have to be careful that converges rather than get stuck at some higher number."
"We look at exchange rate, it is one factor among many and fluctuations we are seeing are invisible in terms of inflation."
"One way to deal with uncertainty is a little bit of waiting, wait and make sure you're not taking a step you're going to regret."
Market reaction
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 1.0730.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh monthly low below 1.0750 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades at a fresh monthly low below 1.0750 on Tuesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of Wednesday's key macroeconomic events.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD retreats from session highs but manages to hold comfortably above 1.2700 after mixed UK jobs data. The sharp decline seen in EUR/GBP suggests that Pound Sterling captures capital outflows out of the Euro, helping GBP/USD hold its ground despite USD strength.
Gold rebounds above $2,310 as US yields turn south
Gold regains its traction and trades in positive territory above $2,310. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 0.5% on the day ahead of the 10-year note auction, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Is Ethereum price forming a local top?
Ethereum price faces struggles to surpass the $4,000 barrier. On-chain data reveals that investors appear to be capitalizing on gains, contributing to the emergence of a potential local peak.
Fed meeting, inflation report, Apple conference highlight busy week
Wednesday will be an interesting day for the markets and could result in some volatility, depending on how things go. The U.S. Commerce Department is due to release the May reading for the CPI.