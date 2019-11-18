ECB's Lane: We are worried about the impact of Brexit on Ireland

While speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in Paris on Monday, European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said that a disorderly Brexit was now less likely but added that the ECB and the Bank of England (BoE) have worked closely in the last two years.

"We are worried about the impact of Brexit on Ireland," Lane added.

Lane's remarks so far have been ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.1060.