ECB’s Lagarde: To think that policy is on auto-pilot is ridiculous

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde said that the timetable of strategy review is ambitious.

Markets shouldn't pay too much attention to the review.

Doesn't rule out possible policy changes over the next 12 months.

To think that policy is on auto-pilot is ridiculous.

There are diverse views on how price stability can be procured.

Says it is her job as president to facilitate such a discussion.

Central banks have not exhausted their tools.

Fiscal policy cannot substitute for monetary policy.