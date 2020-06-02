ECB Preview: Euro to suffer without action on the PEPP or hints to lower rates

Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sets out three scenarios for the European Central Bank's (ECB) quantitative easing measures and its implacations for the EUR/USD pair, with a larger top-up better for the euro.
Key quotes
“Extra €250 billion: The most likely scenario is that the bank tops up the PEPP to a total of €1 trillion. That would send a message to markets that the ECB continues supporting the economy while not hurrying too much, as economies are already opening up. In this case, which has a high probability, EUR/USD would advance but probably remain within known ranges.”
“Going big, +€500 billion or more: To send a clear message to bond markets and also the constitutional court, Lagarde would push for raising the emergency fund by 66% to €1.25 trillion. This scenario has a medium probability. EUR/USD would rally on the unequivocal message from Frankfurt.”
“No action now: The ECB may express content from the current pace of lifting the lockdowns as COVID-19 statistics continue falling. That may trigger caution, waiting until the next meeting in July before acting. In this scenario, which seems unlikely, EUR/USD will probably tumble down.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.1150, trading at the highest since March. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics.
GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests are eyed.
Bitcoin is three steps away from $14000
Bitcoin joins the list of bullish breakouts and leaves the relative highs at $14000 as a clear target in the short term. Ethereum continues to gain market share and sets the price level of $300 as a goal in the short term.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.
WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke its bullish consolidative phase to the upside in the European session and clinched fresh three-month highs at 36.48.