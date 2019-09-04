ECB Pres. Nominee Lagarde: ECB need not be guided by markets

Further comments are out from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Nominee Lagarde, with the key headlines noted below.

ECB needs to listen to and understand markets. But need not be guided by markets. I hope I never have to say "whatever it takes".

EUR/USD maintains the latest leg higher above the 1.10 handle, up 0.35% on the day. The spot remains strongly bid, mainly in response to broad-based US dollar weakness induced by disappointing US factory data.