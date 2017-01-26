ECB members speeches in focus – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that there are a number of speeches by important ECB members including executive board member Mersch, Bundesbank President Weidmann and Bank of France's Villeroy.

Key Quotes

“ECB members are likely to become increasingly split as headline inflation picks up but core inflation stays low. Earlier this week hawkish executive board member Lautenschläger said she would like talks soon on a gradual QE exit, but in line with other prominent ECB members she also said higher inflation could be temporary and underlying inflation is more important. We expect core inflation to stay low, implying President Draghi will stick to his dovish tone and that the ECB will announce a third QE extension in H2 this year.”