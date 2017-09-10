ECB: Markets expecting slowing of the asset purchases - BBH

ECB: Markets expecting slowing of the asset purchases - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
The October 26 ECB meeting is approaching and markets are expecting a slowing of the asset purchases and an extension through the end of H1 18, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“The ECB's chief economist and board member Praet suggested a trade-off between the length of the program and its duration. In the early phase, during a crisis, the size of the program is important, but later, the duration considerations eclipse it. That assessment would seem to suggest a compromise with some creditor interests by a larger cut in purchases than the 20 bln euros that the consensus had expected (we thought 30 bln cut would maximize the central bank's options), and a longer run period (we had thought six months, but there is some talk now of a 12-month extension).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.