ECB: Decision on QE expected in October - HSBC

Fabio Balboni, European Economist at HSBC, explains that the ECB had to revise down its inflation forecast again in its latest meet and seems concerned about the strong euro.

Key Quotes

“In line with our and market expectations, in September the ECB left all policy rates unchanged and did not announce any tweak to forward guidance (including leaving the easing bias to QE, ie. "we stand ready to increase our asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration") or make any announcement on the future of QE after December.”

“ECB Head Mario Draghi stressed that the recent volatility in the exchange rate is a source of uncertainty and requires further monitoring for its implications for monetary policy.”

“The ECB revised down slightly its inflation forecast by 0.1ppt in 2018 and 2019, to 1.2% and 1.5% respectively, in line with our expectations, due to the stronger euro.”

“Mr Draghi, however, noted that recently there had been a slight pick-up in underlying inflation measures and that he expected inflation to converge to target by 2020 (beyond the current forecast horizon).”

“The growth forecast was revised upwards for this year (from 1.9% to 2.2%) although it was left unchanged for 2018 and 2019 and the recent euro strength was included among the possible downside risks for the future growth outlook.”

“Mr Draghi said a decision on QE after December will be taken in the autumn and that committees are working on the technicalities of the extension. But he also specified that the "bulk" of the decision is to be expected at the upcoming meeting on 26 October, unless any "serious risks" materialise, warranting a postponement to December.”

“There was a preliminary discussion within the Governing Council on possible scenarios in terms of the size and duration of QE purchases from January, although no discussion took place on the sequencing between winding down QE and start hiking rates or changing the issuer limit.”

“Implications