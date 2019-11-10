Early results: Spain's far right seen doubling seats but no clear election winner – Reuters

Reuters relies on early counting to mention that Spain’s far-right Vox party was set to more than double its share of seats on Sunday as another hung parliament beckoned following the country’s fourth national election in four years.

Key quotes

With official results trickling in throughout the evening, data with just over 80% of votes counted showed the Socialists first, the conservative People’s Party (PP) second and Vox third. At this stage, Vox could get around 53 seats, up from the 24 seats with which it debuted in parliament in April.

FX implications

With the final results still to be awaited, coupled with a lack of surprise amid expectations of another hung Parliament, not to forget a lack of activity during the early Asian trading session, the euro showed less reaction to the news while taking rounds to 1.1025 by the press time.