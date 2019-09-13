DUP’s Wilson: It is nonsense to say that the party is softening stance on backstop

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson recently crossed the wires, noting that it is nonsense to say that the party is softening stance on backstop.

Key Comments:

Party won't accept 'backstop by any other name'. Would only accept arrangements where Northern Ireland assembly has 'total scrutiny' of eu legislation. Under such a system, we would consider adopting appropriate legislation if believe to advantage of Northern Ireland industry.

On Thursday, the DUP leader Foster said that the party will not support a Brexit deal that “divides the internal market of the UK”.

