Dow Jones backslides over 250 points as equities brace for Fed updates.

Investors are icnreasingly concerned about the pace of rate cuts.

Wednesday’s update to the Fed’s “dot plot” will draw plenty of attention.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is struggling under the weight of investor trepidation ahead of Wednesday’s key Federal Reserve (Fed) outing. The Fed is broadly expected to hold rates in the 500-525 basis point range in June and July, but investors are worried that 2024 may see even less rate cuts than previously expected. The Fed’s “dot plot” of Interest Rate Expectations will be updated on Wednesday, and a fresh update on US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will also drop on markets.

Yields on US Treasuries slightly declined on Tuesday, with 10-Year Notes easing to 4.438% from 4.483%, helping to bolster the mood and giving equities a late leg up. However market focus remains on Wednesday’s double-header of US CPI inflation and Fed “dot plot” update.

Rate markets are still holding out hope for a quarter-point cut in September, and according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, interest rate traders are pricing in 51% odds of at least a 25 basis point cut on September 18. However, any big shifts in the Fed’s interest rate expectations could spark a flurry of action in either direction depending on the Fed’s outlook.

Dow Jones news

Nearly all of the Dow Jones’ constituent equities are seeing declines on Tuesday, with firm gains from Apple Inc. (AAPL) doing nearly all of the heavy lifting. Apple hit a fresh 52-week high of $205.46, climbing 12.34 points and gaining 6.4% on the day as investors continue to scoop up anything that references AI tech.



An increasingly-negative outlook on the US economy has been gripping investors this week, sending critical stocks broadly lower. Boeing Co. (BA) fell -3.2% to $184.05 per share, closely followed by American Express Co. which fell -3.07% to $225.30 per share.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones is the worst-performing of the major American equity indexes on Tuesday, declining over 250 points and falling below 38,600.00. The Dow Jones plunged to 38,425.00 in early trading, but recovery momentum remains limited.

A long-term demand zone rests just below 38,000.00 to prop up any extended declines, but buyers will have their work cut out for them if they want to push the Dow Jones back into fresh all-time-highs above 40,000.00.

Dow Jones five minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart