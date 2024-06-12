Dow Jones jumped a full percent after CPI inflation cooled before receding to flat.

Fed watchers on high alert as “Dot plot” update looms ahead.

Fed rate call broadly expected to hold as investors wrestle with September cut odds.

The Dow Jones soared over 350 points in early Wednesday trading after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation receded faster than expected, but investors are pulling back ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest rate call that will bring a hotly-anticipated update to the Fed’s “dot plot” of Interest Rate Expectations. With the Fed still due on Wednesday, the Dow Jones has pulled back to the day’s opening bids near 38,780.00.

US Federal Reserve Decision Preview: All eyes on the interest-rate outlook, dot plot crucial

US CPI inflation cooled to 0.0% MoM in May, below the forecast 0.1% and receding even faster from the previous month’s 0.3%. Core CPI ticked down to 3.4% YoY, below the forecast 3.5% and dropping away from the previous period’s 3.6%. With CPI inflation figures easing further, investor sentiment is leaning further into hopes of a September rate cut.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are now pricing in 70% odds of the Fed trimming rates at least 25 basis points on September 18, but Wednesday’s Fed outing is reigniting some caution.

Dow Jones news

The Dow Jones is roughly on-balance on Wednesday but tilted towards the lower side. 20 of the index’s 30 securities are leaning into the red ahead of the Fed, with Nike Inc. (NKE) leading the crowd lower, falling -1.8% to $94.14 per share. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is extending a broad climb as investors pin their hopes on Apple’s announced integration of ChatGPT into their operating software. AAPL is up 4.11% on Wednesday, climbing to $215.83 per share.

Dow Jones technical outlook

Wednesday’s CPI-fueled rally briefly peaked above 39,120.00 before risk appetite chilled and sent the Dow Jones back into the day’s opening range near 38,790.00. The major equity index remains mired in near-term congestion at the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 38,866.60. Bidders have manage to price in a technical rebound from the week’s low bids near 38,400.00, but technical resistance is building from multiple rejections from chart regions north of the 39,000.00 handle.

Dow Jones hourly chart

Dow Jones daily chart