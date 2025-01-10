- The Dow Jones tumbled 700 points on Friday after NFP figures surged in December.
- Market bets for Fed rate cuts sank, rate traders now expect a single rate cut this year.
- Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations also rose, further hitting risk appetite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) took a hard hit on Friday after investor sentiment soured on the back of a lofty Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report, which showed a far higher rate of hiring than most investors anticipated. University of Michigan (UoM) consumer survey results also showed the average US spender expects more inflation rather than less over the next five years, further dampening risk appetite in equities as both strong jobs growth and high consumer inflation expectations bode poorly for more Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.
US NFP net job additions in December rose to 256K, well above the expected 160K, while November’s print saw a slight downside revision to 212K. The UoM Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 73.2 in January, down from the previous month’s 74.0 and a steeper downturn than the expected 73.8. UoM 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations also rose to 3.3%, a notable step up from the previous print of 3.0%.
Markets are broadly pivoting out of Fed rate cut expectations in 2025 and dumping equities as traders pile into the safe-haven Greenback. Major institutions like Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are pushing out post-NFP research notes that broadly admit everybody now expects even fewer rate cuts from the Fed in 2025 than before. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, this sentiment is being picked up by interest rate traders as well: rate markets are pricing in only a single 25 bps rate cut this year, and not until June at the earliest.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is broadly lower on Friday with less than ten stocks able to find room in the green to wrap up the trading week. Losses were led by The Travelers Companies (TRV), which tumbled 4.3% on the day, falling into $232 per share. On its heels was Goldman Sachs, which fell 3.5% and slipped below $560 per share for the first time in almost a month.
Dow Jones price forecast
Friday’s post-NFP glut has pushed the Dow Jones within a stone’s throw of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,160. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is poised to close below the 42,000 handle for the first time since early November, and the major equity index is down over 7% from record highs of 45,065 set in December.
The ongoing backslide in the Dow Jones will certainly spark fresh fears of an extended downturn; however, price action still remains north of the last major swing low, which was also supported by the 41,600 level. Despite a poor December performance and more of the same so far in January, the Dow Jones is coming off of a stellar bull run that saw the DJIA add nearly 20% bottom-to-top through 2024.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jan 10, 2025 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 256K
Consensus: 160K
Previous: 227K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0300 after strong US jobs report
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat jobs report, which showed an increase of 256,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, and forces the pair to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2200 on broad USD demand
GBP/USD extends its weekly slide and trades at its weakest level since November 2023 below 1.2250. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 256,000 in December, fuelling a US Dollar rally and weighing on the pair.
Gold ignores upbeat US data, approaches $2,700
Following a drop toward $2,660 with the immediate reaction to strong US employment data for December, Gold regained its traction and climbed towards $2,700. The risk-averse market atmosphere seems to be supporting XAU/USD despite renewed USD strength.
Sui bulls eyes for a new all-time high of $6.35
Sui price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising.
Think ahead: Mixed inflation data
Core CPI data from the US next week could ease concerns about prolonged elevated inflation while in Central and Eastern Europe, inflation readings look set to remain high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.