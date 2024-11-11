- The Dow Jones is set to close north of 44,000 for the first time ever as bulls continue to run.
- Equity markets have tilted fully into the buy side after Trump’s decisive election win.
- US CPI inflation print due in the mid-0week as markets eye more Fed rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lurched another 300-plus points higher on Monday, with equities on the climb in an extension of the bull run kicked off after last week’s Trump win at the election polls. Markets are deceptively thin on Monday with most of the US shuttered during the Veteran’s Day holiday. Still, bidders continue to push the Dow Jones into record territory regardless.
Last week saw presidential candidate Donald Trump sweep to a surprise win in the latest US presidential election and another rate trim from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors see everything coming up aces, with US jobs data continuing to beat expectations and pulverize previous fears of an economic hard landing scenario.
Later this week brings a fresh update to US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures. October’s headline CPI is expected to accelerate to 2.6% YoY from the previous period’s 2.4%, with core CPI for the same period forecast to hold steady at 3.3% YoY. Thursday will follow up with US Producer Price Index (PPI) business-level inflation, which is also expected to tick higher to 2.9% YoY in October from 2.8%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also make an appearance on Thursday, where the head of the Fed will participate in a panel discussion hosted by the Fed Bank of Dallas. Audience questions are expected to run the gamut of trying to nail down a hint about the Fed’s plans for another rate cut in December. Investors should also expect a familiar slew of questions about Chair Powell’s intent to ‘step down’ as head of the Fed if incoming president-elect Donald Trump asks for it, something the President’s office has no power or authority to request.
Dow Jones news
Don’t tell the Dow Jones Monday is a holiday; two-thirds of the index’s listed securities are pushing into the green to kick off the new trading week. Salesforce (CRM) surged over 5.5% to $340 per share as the AI bid continues to trickle into companies in the utility tech space, despite a clear path forward on when or even how large-scale data models will generate excess revenue. Honeywell International also rose 2% to $224 per share, tapping into a fresh-two year high.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones is firmly back on its bullish ways, tearing into new record high bids and poised for a close north of 44,000 on Monday. The major equity index is now up nearly 20% bottom-to-top in 2024, and has risen an eye-watering 47% since the last time price action touched the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 30,000 in October of 2022.
Traders interested in trying to mount a short position have their work cut out for them; the Dow is on pace to close in record territory for a fifth straight month, leaving a complete lack of technical entry points on the table. Traders carrying long interest might look to pare some bets when the Dow Jones taps 45,000 for the first time, as large round figures tend to create some congestion.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Nov 13, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.6%
Previous: 2.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
