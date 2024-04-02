- Dow Jones extends its reversal as doubts about a June rate cut increase boost Treasury yields.
- US Factory Orders and JOLTS Job openings endorse the “no-landing” scenario for US the economy.
- The health sector is leading losses as Medicare rates have disappointed investors.
The main Wall Street indexes are going down for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is leading following strong US Factory Orders and JOLTS Jobs Opening data.
Orders for products manufactured in the US have increased 1.4% in February, following a 3.8% decline and beating expectations of a 1% increase. Beyond that, Job Openings have increased from 8.748 million to 8.756 million, above the 8.74 million expected by the markets.
The recent US data confirms the strong US economic outlook and a tight labor market, far from the ideal scenario to start lowering borrowing costs. Cleveland Fed President Loreta Mester assured on Tuesday that she expects rate cuts this year, but she did not specify any timing. This has sent US yields and the US Dollar higher with equities bleeding as investors dial back their hopes for a June rate cut.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones Index declines 1.20% to 39,094 on Tuesday’s morning trade. The Health sector is leading losses with a 1.98% decline following reports that the Biden administration has failed to increase Medicare rates to the extent investors would have hoped.
The Consumer Discretionary sector drops 1.62%. Only the Energy and Utilities sectors are trading above opening levels with increases of 0.53% and 0.24%, respectively.
United Health Group (UNH) is the biggest loser on Tuesday with a 8% sell-off to $450.35. Next is Intel (INTC), trading 2.06% below opening levels to $43.60.
On the positive side, Dow Inc (DOW) advances 0.84% to $58.70 with Verizon Communications (VZ) up 0.1% to $42.35.
Dow Jones technical outlook
The technical picture shows the Dow Jones Index correcting lower with the broader bullish trend still intact. Price Action has broken the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March rally, at 39,300, and is heading to the 39,000 support area. Further down, trendline support is at 38,835.
On the upside, the mentioned support at 39,300 might act as a resistance now and close the path toward the key area at 40,000.
DJIA 4-Hour Chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to extend its rebound
The upside momentum in the risk-linked universe lent extra legs to AUD/USD on Wednesday, lifting it well past the 0.6500 zone and above the critical 200-day SMA. The move now opens the door to extra advances in the very near term.
EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs past 1.0800
Further losses in the US Dollar sponsored the second straight session of gains in EUR/USD on Wednesday, this time largely surpassing 1.0800 the figure and poking with the key 200-day SMA.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Kucoin's BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves dip after charges from US DoJ and CFTC
Crypto exchange Kucoin's latest reserve certificates, dated March 31, show a significant decline in its reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether USD (USDT).
Is a struggling service sector a sign of progress?
A cooling in service-sector activity was on display in the March ISM Services report. The prices paid index dropped to a four-year low and the employment index stood in contraction territory for the third time in four months.