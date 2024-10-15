- The Dow Jones slipped back below 43,000 on Tuesday.
- Markets are softer on Tuesday after ripping into new records this week.
- Weak points in tech sector are leading equities lower despite broad earnings beats.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) trimmed lower on Tuesday despite starting the day with a fresh all-time peak bid. The major equity index declined back below the 43,000 major handle through the US market session as chipmakers, health services companies, and the energy sector drag averages lower.
Earnings season is well underway in US equities, with roughly 80% of all reporting companies beating market analyst expectations. However, some dark points are still clouding the skies, with key healthcare and semiconductor producers posting worse-than-expected results in the third quarter.
The economic calendar remains tepid on US data until September’s Retail Sales figures release on Thursday, leaving investors to focus on regular appearances from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers that dot the landscape throughout the week. Energy sector stocks broadly eased after the US announced it had secured assurances that Israel won’t be targeting Iranian Crude Oil or nuclear energy facilities as the ongoing Middle East geopolitical conflict roils on.
Dow Jones news
Despite a sharp pullback in key sectors on Tuesday dragging equity indexes lower, most of the Dow Jones listed securities are trading into the green for the day, with losses contained within the bottom third of stocks. Boeing (BA) rebounded 2.3% to trade above $152 per share on Tuesday, recovering from the week’s low below $147.
Unitedhealth Group (UNH) tumbled nearly 7%, backsliding below $565 per share after it revised its full-year earnings outlook lower. Intel (INTC) also swooned on Tuesday, easing over 2% lower and falling below $23 per share in a knock-on bearish slide after Dutch semiconductor producer ASML (ASML) accidentally released its quarterly earnings early. ASML handily beat performance expectations but revealed unexpected weakness in the semiconductor market associated with chipmakers. ASML’s re-tuned forward guidance for 2025 sees a growing soft patch from tech subsectors associated with chipboards and AI tech.
Dow Jones price forecast
Despite a downturn in Tuesday’s overall bids, the Dow Jones continues to grind out fresh highs on the top side. The major equity index hit a new all-time peak bid early Tuesday of 43,175 before bearish sentiment in key equities dragged the DJIA back below the 43,000 handle.
Despite shedding roughly one-third of a percent on Tuesday, the Dow Jones remains firmly buried in bullish territory. The index is up nearly 15% bottom-to-top for the year, with bulls entirely outrunning the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) since November of 2023, which is struggling to catch up to current price action as the long-run average grinds north of 39,400.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
