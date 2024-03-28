Wall Street indexes finished Tuesday mixed, not far from their daily opening levels.

Energy and Utilities are leading gains with the Tech sector lagging on portfolio adjustment moves.

Investors’ focus is on Friday’s PCE Prices Index data and Fed Powell’s speech.

Trading was choppy on Thursday, albeit Wall Street managed to maintain its optimistic tone. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended the day up 0.12%, adding 47 points. At the same time, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 9 points and settled at 5,257.92, while the NASDAQ Composite Index shed 0.12% or 20 points.

United States (US) indexes finished the quarter with solid gains and near record highs amid mounting confidence the country will dodge a recession. Data released on Thursday pointed in such direction, as the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was upwardly revised to 3.4% on an annualized basis, up from the previous estimate of 3.2%.

Dow Jones news

The Energy and Utilities sectors led gains in the Dow Jones on Thursday with advances of 1.03% and 0.6%, respectively, while the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors, giving away 0.25% each, lagging behind.



Leading the stocks is Walt Disney (DIS), with 1.26% gains trading at $122.5, followed closely by 3M (MMM), up 1.24% at $105.88. The big tech companies are giving away previous gains on the back of end-of-quarter portfolio adjustments, which leaves Apple (AAPL) as the biggest loser, down 0.88% to $171.81, followed by Home Depot (HD) with a 0.6% decline to $383.58.



Earlier on Thursday, the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to a 0.6% growth from the 0.4% previously estimated. Beyond that, weekly Jobless Claims declined to 210,000 from 212,000 in the week of March 22, against market expectations of an incremental move to 215,000.



The focus now is on Friday’s PCE Prices Index, which is expected to provide further clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, and the Fed Chair speech due shortly afterward.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones Index remains bullish, standing comfortably above previous highs, and the 4-hour 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 39,250. Below here, the next downside targets lie at the 39,260 level and the trendline support at 38,775.



On the upside, resistances at the 39,900 previous high and the 40,000 psychological level are likely to offer significant pushback for bulls.

Dow Jones Industrial Average 4-Hour Chart