Dow Jones Industrial Index continues month-long rally into fifth week.

US annualized Q3 GDP revised much higher on Wednesday to 5.2%.

US Treasury yields continue to decline, aiding equity market.

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s long-time partner at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99.

Thursday’s release of October PCE inflation print becomes primary obstacle for DJIA.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday in what is so far its fifth straight week of gains. US third-quarter GDP was revised upward, stoking stock market excitement. Additionally, US Treasury yields, which typically move in the opposite direction of equity market indices, continued to fall. Yields on the 2-year through 30-year tenures all moved more than 1% lower at the opening bell.

Many institutions and investors have released remembrances and condolences for Charlie Munger, who passed away on Tuesday. Munger held a partnership with Warren Buffet for 60 years, helping the Oracle of Omaha build Berkshire Hathaway into one of the largest companies by market cap in the world. Munger passed at 99 years of age, just one month before his 100th birthday.

Besides the bullish Q3 GDP figures, revisions to the US PCE Price Index showed inflation was lower than the preliminary estimate in the third quarter. Also, Dow Jones components Apple (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have ended their partnership over the former’s credit card.

Dow Jones News: US Q3 GDP revised up as optimism grows for Thursday’s PCE print

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its second estimate for US GDP in the third quarter one hour before the market open on Wednesday. The first, or “advance”, estimate last month was 4.9% on an annualized basis. Wednesday’s estimate was 5.2%, demonstrating that the US economy is continuing to surprise the market with its robust growth in the face of higher interest rates.

Additionally, the market has grown more optimistic about Thursday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) release for October – the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation in the US economy. This is because on Wednesday Core PCE inflation estimate for Q3 arrived at 2.3%, lower than the earlier estimate of 2.4%.

Predictions for the Fed to begin trimming rates in March 2024 have already doubled on Wednesday to 35%. A rate cut at the May meeting is now a foregone conclusion for most market participants, and US Treasury yields are dropping in anticipation as the market buys up bonds before yields drop further.

Thursday’s October PCE release will surely lead markets higher or lower since it will be the most trusted and comprehensive snapshot of US inflation. The Core PCE Price Index for October is expected to grow by 0.2% MoM, down from 0.3% in September. The annual Core PCE consensus calls for inflation to fall to 3.5% In October from September’s 3.7%.

Goldman and Apple call it quits on credit card partnership

Apple and Goldman Sachs have agreed to part ways over the next 12 to 15 months as partners in the Apple Card, the tech giant’s foray into the credit card market. The partnership and product was launched a little more than four years ago and was extended to 2029 last year.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Goldman ran into heavy losses in its bid to enter the consumer credit market. Goldman told Apple earlier this year that an exit might be in the cards. Apple appears likely to find a new partner, and rumors suggest that American Express (AXP) may take over Goldman’s contract as an issuer.

Interestingly, both the Goldman and Apple stock prices gained on the news, advancing on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Goldman comprises 6.2% of the Dow Jones index, while Apple makes up approximately 3.5%. American Express comprises roughly 3.1% of the DJIA index.

Goldman has already suggested internally this month that it may also be ready to ditch its credit card partnership with General Motors (GM).