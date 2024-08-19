The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 150 points in Monday bid.

Equities continue to recover ground as market sentiment climbs.

Previous recession fears have eased following upbeat US data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed over 200 points on Monday after US market indexes broadly gained ground. Investors have rediscovered their risk appetite after a recent broad-based plunge sparked by fresh recession fears off the back of US economic data tilting to the downside faster than many had expected. However, an upturn at the tail end of a recent batch of US figures has soothed investor fears, and markets are broadly climbing once more.

Markets will now pivot to fully focus on upcoming central bank speaking notes as the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium looms ahead later in the week. At the current cut, markets still have a September rate cut fully priced in, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool. Odds of a double cut for 50 bps have eased to less than 25% this week, down from a two-week high of over 70%, with rate traders piling into bets of a more reasonable 25 bps cut on September 18.

Dow Jones news

Most of the Dow Jones was on the rise on Monday, with over two-thirds of the equity board climbing into the green. McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) climbed 3.4% to $288.00 per share, while Intel Corp. (INTC) followed behind, rising 2.5% to $21.39 per share.

On the low end, Boeing Corp. (BA) fell a full percent to $178.15 per share as the aviation company struggles to return value to investors, with Apple Inc. (AAPL) declining -0.7% to $224.50 per share.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones is on pace to chalk in a fifth straight bullish candle on Monday, tapping an intraday high of 40,907.54 as the major equity index continues to climb after hitting a near-term low of 38,382.90 in recent weeks.

The DJIA is slowly grinding its way back towards all-time highs set in July at 31,371.38, and bullish momentum remains the flavor of the week as investors claw back ground. A technical floor is priced in at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 39,728.00.

Dow Jones daily chart