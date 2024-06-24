Dow Jones is the clear winner of the major US equity indexes on Monday.

The Dow Jones is up over three-quarters of one percent to kick off the trading week.

Key US data data due later in the week as rate cut hopes grip September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained ground on Monday, extending a near-term rebound and on pace to see one of its best single-day performances in June. Treasuries are holding flat and investor sentiment, while mixed, is holding broadly in place as rate cut hopes continue to hold out for a September rate trim.

Key US data looms ahead later in the week, with an update to annualized US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter on Thursday and a new print of US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation slated for Friday. Investors will broadly be looking for cooling inflation metrics and slightly soft economic figures to drive the Federal Reserve (Fed) towards a rate cut in September, but both too-good and too-bad figures will spark a dogpile into safe havens.

Dow Jones news

The Dow Jones is broadly higher on Monday, with over two-thirds of the index’s securities seeing green to kick off the new trading week. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) still struggled on the day, backsliding -1.75% and falling to $240.00 per share as the digital management software company struggles to capitalize on the broad-market AI splurge.

Familiar crowd favorites Chevron Corp. (CVX), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) are all up over 2% on the day as investor appetite bids up the big name houses. Chevron rose above $158.00 per share, with Amgen climbing to $314.81 and IBM testing $176.00 per share.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones tested a fresh five-week high on Monday, clipping into 39,581.81 before cooling off in the back half of the day’s US market session. The index has climbed 4% after hitting a near-term bottom at the 38,000.00 handle.

There is still plenty of ground to cover before bulls can pierce into new all-time highs above the 40,000.00 major handle, but shorts will have an equally hard time pushing back to major long-term technical support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 37,462.29.

Dow Jones five minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart