- The Dow Jones eased on Thursday as Trump election rally short-circuits.
- US producer-level prices printed at expectations, easing investor concerns.
- Friday brings Retail Sales data to round out the trading week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) pumped the brakes on the recent post-election rally that saw a decisive win for presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. Investors overwhelmingly perceived the returning contender for the White House as a pro-market representative within the US government. The election glut in equities is now fizzling out as equities pare back slightly from record highs.
Producer Price Index (PPI) producer-level inflation figures came in roughly as expected, despite a slight upswing in annualized core PPI numbers. Headline PPI matched forecasts in October, rising 0.2% MoM compared to the previous month’s revised 0.1%. Core PPI for the year ended in October accelerated more than expected, ticking up to 3.1% compared to the expected 3.0% rising above the previous period’s 2.9%, which was also revised slightly higher from 2.8%.
US Retail Sales are due on Friday and is the last batch of meaningful US data on the docket this week. October’s Retail Sales are expected to ease to 0.3% MoM from the previous 0.4%, while Retail Sales excluding automobiles are expected to decline to 0.3% from 0.5%.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is roughly on-balance on Thursday despite a slight easing in the index’s headline average price. Half of the Dow’s constituent equities are in the green for the day, with gains led by Walt Disney (DIS). Disney is up nearly 7% for the day and testing $110 per share after beating earnings in FY Q4. On the low side, Salesforce (CRM) eased lower around 2.5% to $333 per share as the AI-fueled tech rally takes a breather on Thursday.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones is struggling to hold onto the 44,000 handle as the major equity index eases back from record highs set just north of 44,4000. Downside potential remains limited as bears have few footholds to grab onto, but a near-term downturn to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 42,400 can’t be discounted.
The Dow Jones is still trending deep into bull country regardless of any near-term drags; the index is on pace to close in the green for all but two months of 2024. The DJIA is also trading well above it’s 200-day EMA near 40,150, with nearly 10% of value between current price action and the long-term moving average.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY)
The Producer Price Index ex Food & energy released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Those volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Thu Nov 14, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.1%
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 2.8%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
