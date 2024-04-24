- Dow Jones falls back below 38,400 and then recovers as risk appetite wobbles.
- US Durable Goods Orders missed forecasts, but still climbed.
- US GDP, PCE inflation are key data highlights for the rest of the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stumbled on Wednesday, falling from recent highs near 38,550.00 as investors ease off of Tuesday’s risk appetite. The index recovered heading into the late American trading session as US data continues to vex financial markets that remain overwhelmingly focused on rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.
US Durable Goods Orders in March failed to meet modelled forecasts, with Durable Goods Orders Excluding Defense rising 2.3% versus the forecast 2.5%, and Durable Goods Orders Excluding Transportation rising only 0.2% against the forecast 0.3%. Despite missing forecasts, both figures beat their previous prints handily (1.5% revised from 2.2% and 0.1% revised from 0.5%, respectively). Headline Durable Goods Orders rose 2.6% MoM compared to the previous month’s 0.7% (revised from 1.4%).
The uptick in US activity throws a wrench in market hopes for an accelerated path towards rate cuts that were reignited on Tuesday after the US’ Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures missed expectations. Markets will now to turn to Thursday’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Friday’s US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation. US GDP is expected to ease to 2.5% for the annualized first quarter from the previous 3.4%, while Core US PCE Price Index inflation is expected to hold steady at 0.3% MoM in March.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is recovering from an early US session dip, which briefly drove it back below 38,300.00. The major equity index is now churning near 38,500.00. Earnings season is in full swing, with Meta Platforms (META), IBM (IBM), and Chipotle (CMG) all reporting earnings after market close on Wednesday. Corporate earnings are helping to bolster equity valuations, but batter rate-cut hopefuls continue to weigh on investors’ outlook, crimping recent gains.
Close to half of the individual equities that make up the Dow Jones are currently in the red for Wednesday, with the loss leaders including Boeing Co. (BA) and Home Depot Inc. (HD), down 2.75% and 1.76%, respectively at the time of writing. Topside in the DJIA goes to Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Intel Corp. (INTC), each up around 1.3% on the day.
Dow Jones technical outlook
The Dow Jones set an early high for Wednesday at 38,558.96, with the day’s low etched in at 38,925.14. Overall momentum is still tilting into the bullish side, with the index up 2.35% from the last swing low near 37,500.00.
The Dow Jones is set to break a three-day winning streak as the major index grapples on the softly down side. The DJIA remains hamstung in a tricky midrange between the last major swing high approaching 40,000.00 and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) providing major technical support from 36,720.70.
Dow Jones five minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
